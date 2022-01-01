Northborough restaurants you'll love
Must-try Northborough restaurants
More about Kumar's Boston
BIRYANI • CURRY
Kumar's Boston
8110 Shops Way, Northborough
|Popular items
|Paneer Butter Masala
|$13.99
Homemade Cheese cubed, cooked in tandoor mixed with tomato Creamy Sauce . Served with rice.
|Butter Chicken
|$14.99
Boneless Tandoori Chicken cooked in tandoor and Cooked tomato,onions and Butter. Served with rice.
|Oor Style Parotta 1 PC
|$2.99
South Indian flaky parotta/flatbread.
More about Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu
Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu
43 Hudson St, Northborough
|Popular items
|Snowman Hot Chocolate Bomb (2 Piece)
|$7.00
A snowman shaped surprise. Dropped into warm milk for a special holiday treat!
|Chef John's Spinach and Feta Triangles
|$57.50
Layers of buttery phyllo dough with a warm spinach and feta willing.
|Shrimp Cocktail Platter
|$47.00
Served with house made cocktail sauce.
More about Yama Zakura
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Yama Zakura
369 West Main St, Northborough
|Popular items
|Rock n Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, and panko roll, finished with spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
|California
|$8.00
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with crab stick
|Edamame
|$5.00
Fresh steamed soy beans
More about Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
299 west main st, northborough
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.00
with fettuccine, spinach and caper butter
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
with fries
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.00
Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries
More about Peppers Artful Events
Peppers Artful Events
43 Hudson St, Northborough
|Popular items
|Mixed Green Salad with Apples, Roasted Pears, Dried Cranberries, and Maple Vinaigrette (Serves 10 -12)
|$52.00
Mixed Green Salad with Apples, Roasted Pears, Dried Cranberries, and Maple Vinaigrette
|Small Family Gathering (Serves 4)
|$205.00
Turkey, stuffing, and all the sides for a complete family gathering. Choose from the option modifiers provided.
|Thanksgiving Package #2 (Serves 12-18)
|$310.00
Turkey, stuffing, and all the sides for a complete family gathering. Choose from the option modifiers provided.
More about Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza
10010 Shops Way Suite Q, Northborough
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$11.00
|Garlic Knots
|$10.00
|Lg Margarita
|$22.00
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
9 Goddard Road, Northboro
|Popular items
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
|Create Your Sandwich
|$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
More about Anzio's Food Truck 2
Anzio's Food Truck 2
10010 Shops Way, Northborough
|Popular items
|12" Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
|Soda Can
|$3.00
|12" BBQ Chicken & Bacon
|$15.00
More about Anzio's Food Truck 3
Anzio's Food Truck 3
10010 Shops Way, Northborough
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$14.00