Northborough restaurants you'll love

Go
Northborough restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Northborough

Northborough's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Indian
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Northborough restaurants

Kumar's Boston image

BIRYANI • CURRY

Kumar's Boston

8110 Shops Way, Northborough

Avg 3.1 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paneer Butter Masala$13.99
Homemade Cheese cubed, cooked in tandoor mixed with tomato Creamy Sauce . Served with rice.
Butter Chicken$14.99
Boneless Tandoori Chicken cooked in tandoor and Cooked tomato,onions and Butter. Served with rice.
Oor Style Parotta 1 PC$2.99
South Indian flaky parotta/flatbread.
More about Kumar's Boston
Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu image

 

Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu

43 Hudson St, Northborough

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Snowman Hot Chocolate Bomb (2 Piece)$7.00
A snowman shaped surprise. Dropped into warm milk for a special holiday treat!
Chef John's Spinach and Feta Triangles$57.50
Layers of buttery phyllo dough with a warm spinach and feta willing.
Shrimp Cocktail Platter$47.00
Served with house made cocktail sauce.
More about Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu
Yama Zakura image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Yama Zakura

369 West Main St, Northborough

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rock n Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, and panko roll, finished with spicy Zakura sauce and tobiko
California$8.00
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with crab stick
Edamame$5.00
Fresh steamed soy beans
More about Yama Zakura
Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar image

 

Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar

299 west main st, northborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$24.00
with fettuccine, spinach and caper butter
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
with fries
Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries
More about Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
Peppers Artful Events image

 

Peppers Artful Events

43 Hudson St, Northborough

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Green Salad with Apples, Roasted Pears, Dried Cranberries, and Maple Vinaigrette (Serves 10 -12)$52.00
Mixed Green Salad with Apples, Roasted Pears, Dried Cranberries, and Maple Vinaigrette
Small Family Gathering (Serves 4)$205.00
Turkey, stuffing, and all the sides for a complete family gathering. Choose from the option modifiers provided.
Thanksgiving Package #2 (Serves 12-18)$310.00
Turkey, stuffing, and all the sides for a complete family gathering. Choose from the option modifiers provided.
More about Peppers Artful Events
Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza

10010 Shops Way Suite Q, Northborough

Avg 4.2 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chop Salad$11.00
Garlic Knots$10.00
Lg Margarita$22.00
More about Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

9 Goddard Road, Northboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
More about Epicurean Feast
Restaurant banner

 

Anzio's Food Truck 2

10010 Shops Way, Northborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Soda Can$3.00
12" BBQ Chicken & Bacon$15.00
More about Anzio's Food Truck 2
Restaurant banner

 

Anzio's Food Truck 3

10010 Shops Way, Northborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheese$14.00
More about Anzio's Food Truck 3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northborough

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Clams

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Northborough to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston