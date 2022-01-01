Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Northborough

Northborough restaurants
Northborough restaurants that serve calamari

Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar image

 

Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar

299 west main st, northborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$15.00
cherry peppers and sweet Thai chile sauce
More about Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza

10010 Shops Way Suite Q, Northborough

Avg 4.2 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$14.00
More about Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza

