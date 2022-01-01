Chicken noodles in Northborough
Northborough restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about Kumar's Boston
BIRYANI • CURRY
Kumar's Boston
8110 Shops Way, Northborough
|Street Style Chicken Hakka Noodles
|$15.99
Boiled noodles and stir-fried chicken in Indo-Chinese sauce
More about Yama Zakura
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Yama Zakura
369 West Main St, Northborough
|Chicken Hot Basil Noodle
|$18.00
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce
|Chicken Coco Noodle
|$17.00
Steamed rice noodles in a spicy coconut curry soup, topped with bean sprouts, carrot, basil and scallions.
|Chicken and Shrimp Hot Basil Noodle Combo
|$22.00
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce