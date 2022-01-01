Chicken noodles in Northborough

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Northborough restaurants
Toast

Northborough restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

BIRYANI • CURRY

Kumar's Boston

8110 Shops Way, Northborough

Avg 3.1 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Style Chicken Hakka Noodles$15.99
Boiled noodles and stir-fried chicken in Indo-Chinese sauce
More about Kumar's Boston
Yama Zakura image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Yama Zakura

369 West Main St, Northborough

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Hot Basil Noodle$18.00
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce
Chicken Coco Noodle$17.00
Steamed rice noodles in a spicy coconut curry soup, topped with bean sprouts, carrot, basil and scallions.
Chicken and Shrimp Hot Basil Noodle Combo$22.00
Thai style stir fried rice noodels with egg, mixed vegetables and basil in our house chili sauce
More about Yama Zakura

