Curry in Northborough

Northborough restaurants
Northborough restaurants that serve curry

BIRYANI • CURRY

Kumar's Boston

8110 Shops Way, Northborough

Avg 3.1 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Thalapakatti Mutton Curry$17.99
Bone-in Mutton Curry appetizer - (Kids fav) cooked in Indian Railway style
Ugadi Spl Mutton Curry$17.99
Bone-in Mutton Curry cooked in authentic spices
ANDHRA Chicken Curry$15.99
Traditional Chicken Curry cooked in Andhra style
More about Kumar's Boston
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Yama Zakura

369 West Main St, Northborough

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Yellow Curry$18.00
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
Vegetable Yellow Curry$16.50
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
Shrimp Yellow Curry$20.00
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
More about Yama Zakura

