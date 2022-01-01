Curry in Northborough
Northborough restaurants that serve curry
More about Kumar's Boston
BIRYANI • CURRY
Kumar's Boston
8110 Shops Way, Northborough
|Thalapakatti Mutton Curry
|$17.99
Bone-in Mutton Curry appetizer - (Kids fav) cooked in Indian Railway style
|Ugadi Spl Mutton Curry
|$17.99
Bone-in Mutton Curry cooked in authentic spices
|ANDHRA Chicken Curry
|$15.99
Traditional Chicken Curry cooked in Andhra style
More about Yama Zakura
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Yama Zakura
369 West Main St, Northborough
|Chicken Yellow Curry
|$18.00
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
|Vegetable Yellow Curry
|$16.50
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice
|Shrimp Yellow Curry
|$20.00
Thai yellow curry served with mixed vegetables, pineapples, and jasmine rice