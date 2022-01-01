Fried rice in Northborough
BIRYANI • CURRY
Kumar's Boston
8110 Shops Way, Northborough
|Street Style Veg Fried Rice
|$13.99
Cooked rice, stir-fried, with Vegetables with Hint of Soy and Ginger
|Street Style Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.99
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with chicken
|BUCKET - Street Style Veg Fried Rice
|$24.99
Bucket size Serves 3
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Yama Zakura
369 West Main St, Northborough
|Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.00
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
|Tofu Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.50
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
|Vegetable Thai Spicy Fried Rice
|$14.50
Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce