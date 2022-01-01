Fried rice in Northborough

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BIRYANI • CURRY

Kumar's Boston

8110 Shops Way, Northborough

Avg 3.1 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Style Veg Fried Rice$13.99
Cooked rice, stir-fried, with Vegetables with Hint of Soy and Ginger
Street Style Chicken Fried Rice$15.99
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with chicken
BUCKET - Street Style Veg Fried Rice$24.99
Bucket size Serves 3
More about Kumar's Boston
Yama Zakura image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Yama Zakura

369 West Main St, Northborough

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
Tofu Pineapple Fried Rice$15.50
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
Vegetable Thai Spicy Fried Rice$14.50
Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce
More about Yama Zakura

