Salmon in Northborough

Northborough restaurants
Northborough restaurants that serve salmon

Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu image

 

Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu

43 Hudson St, Northborough

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Seared Salmon (Serves 15)$175.00
Served with miso and ginger marinade and teriyaki beurre blanc.
More about Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu
Yama Zakura image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Yama Zakura

369 West Main St, Northborough

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$6.75
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, rice, panko, spicy mayo, scallions, sesame seeds, sesame oil, and tobiko
Salmon Coco Noodle$20.00
Steamed rice noodles in a spicy coconut curry soup, topped with bean sprouts, carrot, basil and scallions.
Spicy Salmon$11.50
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber roll topped with salmon, and drizzled with spicy mayo, sesame oil, scallions, and sesame seeds
More about Yama Zakura
Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar image

 

Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar

299 west main st, northborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
cauliflower rice, green beans, orange-soy glaze
Add Salmon$14.00
More about Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar

