Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Northborough
/
Northborough
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Northborough restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
299 west main st, northborough
No reviews yet
SD Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
Sammy's Pizza - 14 East Main Street
14 East Main Street, Northborough
No reviews yet
Sweet Potatoes Fries
$5.50
More about Sammy's Pizza - 14 East Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Northborough
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Shrimp Tempura
Eggplant Parm
Caesar Salad
Pies
Ravioli
Fish Tacos
More near Northborough to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Framingham
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(941 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1889 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1023 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston