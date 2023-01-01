Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Northborough

Northborough restaurants
Toast

Northborough restaurants that serve tacos

Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar image

 

Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar

299 west main st, northborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$18.00
crispy chicken, cabbage, tomato, chipotle aioli
Fish Tacos$22.00
crispy haddock, cabbage, tomato, chipotle aioli
Item pic

 

Sammy's Pizza - 14 East Main Street

14 East Main Street, Northborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Taco Beef Pizza$16.99
Sauce,Chees,Ground Beef,Tomatoes,Lettuce,Salsa,Sour Cream
Taco Chicken Salad$9.99
Lettuce,Onions, Peppers,Chicken , Salsa,Cheddar Cheese,Taco Chips, Sour Cream
Fish Tacos$11.00
Comes With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Side Salsa And Side Sour Cream
Hard Or Soft Shell
