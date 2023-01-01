Tacos in Northborough
Northborough restaurants that serve tacos
More about Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
299 west main st, northborough
|Chicken Tacos
|$18.00
crispy chicken, cabbage, tomato, chipotle aioli
|Fish Tacos
|$22.00
crispy haddock, cabbage, tomato, chipotle aioli
More about Sammy's Pizza - 14 East Main Street
Sammy's Pizza - 14 East Main Street
14 East Main Street, Northborough
|Large Taco Beef Pizza
|$16.99
Sauce,Chees,Ground Beef,Tomatoes,Lettuce,Salsa,Sour Cream
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Lettuce,Onions, Peppers,Chicken , Salsa,Cheddar Cheese,Taco Chips, Sour Cream
|Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Comes With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Side Salsa And Side Sour Cream
Hard Or Soft Shell