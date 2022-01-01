Northbrook restaurants you'll love

Go
Northbrook restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Northbrook

Northbrook's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Northbrook restaurants

EATACO image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

EATACO

1350 Shermer Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MEXIBOWL$8.00
rice/salad base, vegeterian black beans, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream (add land for 3.5 or sea for 4.5)
GUAC & CHIPS$9.00
house mild guac, fresh tortilla chips
JUMBO COCONUT SHRIMP$5.50
panko coconut shrimp, cabbage, house pineapple-chile sauce, roasted coconut, cilantro
More about EATACO
Max and Benny's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Max and Benny's Restaurant

461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Max and Benny's Famous Reuben$14.99
Our Delicious Corned Beef, with Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island grilled on Rye. with pickle and cole slaw
Chicken Mish Mosh$13.99
Chicken Broth with noodles, rice, matzo balls, kreplach, kasha, chicken pcs, carrots and celery
6 Pack Bagels/Bialys$6.99
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant
House 406 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

House 406

1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan French Fries **$9.00
with Garlic Dipping Sauce (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify)
Roasted Beets & Burrata**$15.00
Burrata Cheese with Roasted Red & Yellow Beets, Orange Segments, Arugula, Pistachio Vinaigrette & Pistachios **gluten-free
Ground Short Rib & Brisket Burger **$20.00
with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Classic Mayo & Provolone, comes with Classic Steak Fries (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify. Burger will come without bun)
More about House 406
Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories image

 

Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories

333 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Freshly Baked Cookies$1.25
Assorted Flavors.
Bottled Juice$1.49
(each) Minute Maid Orange, Apple, Cranberry Apple Raspberry , Cranberry Grape, Grapefruit
Taco Bar$11.95
Seasoned Angus Beef, Chicken Tinga, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Traditional Toppings, Corn + Flour Tortillas
More about Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories
Prairie Grass Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

Avg 4.2 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$12.00
Toasted hazelnuts, citrus, goat cheese
Grilled Chicken Wings$8.00
Served with cut veggies & ranch
Wild Rice-Mushroom Veggie Burger$18.00
Fresh spinach, sliced tomato, avocado, grilled jalapeno, basil remoulade
More about Prairie Grass Cafe
Trattoria Oliverii image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Trattoria Oliverii

1358 Shermer Rd, Northbrook

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta con Polpette o Salsiccia$19.00
Your choice of pasta, tomato sauce, choice of Italian sausage or housemade meatballs
Pollo Parmigiana$19.00
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, capellini, tomato sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Housemade meat sauce
More about Trattoria Oliverii
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Ron of Japan- Northbrook

633 Skokie blvd, Northbrook

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Fried Rice$4.50
Beef Fried Rice$4.50
Teppan Filet Mignon$36.95
More about Ron of Japan- Northbrook
Main pic

 

Francesca's Restaurant

1145 Church St, Northbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Francesca's Restaurant
LEYE image

 

LEYE

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about LEYE

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northbrook

Salmon

Penne

Map

More near Northbrook to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston