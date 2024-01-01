Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Northbrook

Northbrook restaurants
Northbrook restaurants that serve baklava

Greek Feast

2784 Dundee Road, Northbrook

Baklava$4.75
More about Greek Feast
Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook

BAKLAVA$5.00
BAKLAVA CHEESE CAKE$7.50
More about Grill House

