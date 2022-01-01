Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barley soup in Northbrook

Northbrook restaurants
Northbrook restaurants that serve barley soup

Max and Benny's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Max and Benny's Restaurant

461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Barley Soup
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant
Prairie Grass Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

Avg 4.2 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Barley Soup
More about Prairie Grass Cafe

