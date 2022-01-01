Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Barley soup in
Northbrook
/
Northbrook
/
Barley Soup
Northbrook restaurants that serve barley soup
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Max and Benny's Restaurant
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
Avg 4.5
(4501 reviews)
Mushroom Barley Soup
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Prairie Grass Cafe
601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook
Avg 4.2
(2905 reviews)
Beef & Barley Soup
More about Prairie Grass Cafe
