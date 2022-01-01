Brisket in Northbrook
Northbrook restaurants that serve brisket
More about EATACO
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
EATACO
1350 Shermer Rd, Northbrook
|BEEF BRISKET
|$6.00
citrus marinated beef brisket, cheese onion, cilantro, smoky pasilla chile salsa
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Max and Benny's Restaurant
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
|Roast Brisket Dinner
|$19.00
Hot Lean Brisket, with Au jus served with Oven Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable and choice of soup
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.99
|Brisket Pot Pie
|$8.95