Cake in Northbrook

Northbrook restaurants
Northbrook restaurants that serve cake

EATACO image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

EATACO

1350 Shermer Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$7.00
fresh fried bananas, churros, bunuelos- pastry, chocolate-strawberry sauce, powdered sugar.
More about EATACO
Max and Benny's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Max and Benny's Restaurant

461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Layer Cake$4.99
Carrot Cake$4.99
Round Sponge Cake$14.99
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant
House 406 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

House 406

1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake**$14.00
Gluten-Free Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Rum Caramel, Maraschino Cherry Whipped Cream & Candied Pecans **contains nuts, gluten-free
Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake$11.00
Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
**Does NOT contain nuts
**Contains Gluten
More about House 406
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

Avg 4.2 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate "Muk Muk" Cake$9.00
Served with Creme Anglaise
Double Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Prairie Grass Cafe

