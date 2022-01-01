Cake in Northbrook
Northbrook restaurants that serve cake
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
EATACO
1350 Shermer Rd, Northbrook
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$7.00
fresh fried bananas, churros, bunuelos- pastry, chocolate-strawberry sauce, powdered sugar.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Max and Benny's Restaurant
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$4.99
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
|Round Sponge Cake
|$14.99
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
House 406
1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook
|Pineapple Upside-Down Cake**
|$14.00
Gluten-Free Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Rum Caramel, Maraschino Cherry Whipped Cream & Candied Pecans **contains nuts, gluten-free
|Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
**Does NOT contain nuts
**Contains Gluten