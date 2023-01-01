Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Northbrook
/
Northbrook
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Northbrook restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
Avg 4.5
(4501 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.99
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
Georgie V
1139 Church Ln, Northbrook
No reviews yet
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
$8.25
More about Georgie V
