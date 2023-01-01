Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Northbrook

Northbrook restaurants
Northbrook restaurants that serve lox

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli

461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)
Family Lox Platter$80.00
Requires 24 hour notice - Includes: Nova Lox, Sliced Cheese, plain or chive cream cheese, olives, sliced vegetables and 8 assorted bagels. serves 4-6 people
LOX BOX for 2$25.99
8 oz Nova Lox, with Cucumber, Onion, tomato, olives, and muenster and american cheeses. choice of 4 bagels and choice of cream cheese
Lox Sandwich$14.99
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
Georgie V

1139 Cherry Ln, Northbrook

No reviews yet
LOX & EGG SCRAMBLE$14.00
Lox, onion, and cream cheese
More about Georgie V

