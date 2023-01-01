Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mushroom soup in
Northbrook
/
Northbrook
/
Mushroom Soup
Northbrook restaurants that serve mushroom soup
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
Avg 4.5
(4501 reviews)
Mushroom Barley Soup
$0.00
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
FRENCH FRIES
Prairie Grass Cafe - Northbrook, IL
601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook
Avg 4.2
(2905 reviews)
Mushroom Soup
$0.00
More about Prairie Grass Cafe - Northbrook, IL
