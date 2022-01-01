Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Northbrook

Northbrook restaurants
Northbrook restaurants that serve paninis

Max and Benny's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli

461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roast Beef Panini$11.99
Roast Beef with cheddar cheese and horseradish sauce on sourdough bread served with pickle, cole slaw and kettle chips
Chicken Pesto Panini$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto sauce on sourdough bread
Lester's Favorite Panini$11.99
Turkey breast and muenster cheese on wheat served with pickle, cole slaw and kettle chips
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories image

 

Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories

333 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOLTE CHICKEN PANINI$6.00
Roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, baby spinach, bacon chipotle ranch
More about Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories

