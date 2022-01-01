Reuben in Northbrook
Northbrook restaurants that serve reuben
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
|San Francisco Reuben
|$14.99
Corned Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese and Horseradish Sauce, grilled to order on Marble Rye
|Pastrami Reuben
|$14.99
Pastrami with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island grilled on rye. with pickle and cole slaw
|Max and Benny's Famous Reuben
|$14.99
Our Delicious Corned Beef, with Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island grilled on Rye. with pickle and cole slaw