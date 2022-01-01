Salmon in Northbrook
Northbrook restaurants that serve salmon
Max and Benny's Restaurant
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
|Grilled Salmon Dinner
|$20.00
Grilled Salmon Dinner served with choice of sauce ,includes Oven Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable and choice of soup
House 406
1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook
|Salmon Salad**
|$29.00
Grilled Salmon Salad with Mixed Greens, Grilled Asparagus, Avocado, Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Vinaigrette
**gluten-free
Prairie Grass Cafe
601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook
|Grilled Ora King Salmon
|$38.00
Balsamic Glaze, Adam's Acres Romaine Salad with Tomato, Cucumber & Avocado