Salmon in Northbrook

Northbrook restaurants
Northbrook restaurants that serve salmon

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Max and Benny's Restaurant

461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Dinner$20.00
Grilled Salmon Dinner served with choice of sauce ,includes Oven Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable and choice of soup
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

House 406

1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Salad**$29.00
Grilled Salmon Salad with Mixed Greens, Grilled Asparagus, Avocado, Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Vinaigrette
**gluten-free
More about House 406
FRENCH FRIES

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

Avg 4.2 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Ora King Salmon$38.00
Balsamic Glaze, Adam's Acres Romaine Salad with Tomato, Cucumber & Avocado
More about Prairie Grass Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Trattoria Oliverii

1358 Shermer Rd, Northbrook

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Farfalle con Salmone$22.00
Sauteed salmon, vodka tomato cream sauce
Salmon Caeser$18.00
Salmone Al Forno$26.00
Salmon fillet, capellini, garlic white wine tomato sauce
More about Trattoria Oliverii

