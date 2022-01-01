Skirt steaks in Northbrook
Northbrook restaurants that serve skirt steaks
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
EATACO
1350 Shermer Rd, Northbrook
|EATACO SKIRT STEAK
|$6.00
chimichurri marinated, smoked chile, angus skirt steak, onions, cilantro
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Max and Benny's Restaurant
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
|Skirt Steak Dinner
|$26.00
12 oz skirt steak, served plain, bbq or teriyaki, served with Oven Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable and choice of soup
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
House 406
1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook
|8oz Prime Grilled Skirt Steak**
|$45.00
8oz Prime Grilled Skirt Steak with Espresso Dry Rub, Grilled Asparagus, Pickled Red Onion & Bleu Cheese **gluten free