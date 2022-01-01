Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Northbrook

Northbrook restaurants
Northbrook restaurants that serve skirt steaks

EATACO image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

EATACO

1350 Shermer Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EATACO SKIRT STEAK$6.00
chimichurri marinated, smoked chile, angus skirt steak, onions, cilantro
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Max and Benny's Restaurant

461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak Dinner$26.00
12 oz skirt steak, served plain, bbq or teriyaki, served with Oven Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable and choice of soup
House 406 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

House 406

1143 1/2 Church St, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8oz Prime Grilled Skirt Steak**$45.00
8oz Prime Grilled Skirt Steak with Espresso Dry Rub, Grilled Asparagus, Pickled Red Onion & Bleu Cheese **gluten free
Ancho-Marinated Skirt Steak image

FRENCH FRIES

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

Avg 4.2 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Ancho-Marinated Skirt Steak Frites$37.00
Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak Frites with Skinny Fries, Char Grilled Red Onion & Spicy Aioli
Side of Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak$25.00
8 oz
