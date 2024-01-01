Souvlaki in Northbrook
Northbrook restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Greek Feast
Greek Feast
2784 Dundee Road, Northbrook
|Chicken Souvlaki each skewer
|$5.00
|Salmon Souvlaki Pita Wrap
|$10.00
Lettuce, green onion, dill, capers & lemon vinaigrette
|Pork Souvlaki Pita Wrap
|$9.00
Marinated pork, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki
More about Grill House
Grill House
3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE
|$17.50
2 skewers of tender chicken pieces with onions and green & red peppers. Served with tzatziki sauce on the side
|PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE
|$17.50
2 skewers of tender pork pieces. Served with onions, tomato, & tzatziki sauce on the side
|FILET MIGNON SOUVLAKI PLATE
|$22.50
2 skewers of tender filet pieces with onions, green & red peppers. Served with tzatziki sauce on the side