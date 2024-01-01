Sweet potato fries in Northbrook
Northbrook restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories
333 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.00
Epic Burger - Northbrook
1036 Willow Road, Northbrook
|LARGE SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$6.99
WAFFLE CUT SWEET POTATO FRIES FRIED IN CANOLA OIL AND SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD DIPPING SAUCE.
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$3.99
SINGLE PORTION OF WAFFLE CUT SWEET POTATO FRIES FRIED IN CANOLA OIL AND SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD DIPPING SAUCE.