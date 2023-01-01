Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna wraps in
Northbrook
/
Northbrook
/
Tuna Wraps
Northbrook restaurants that serve tuna wraps
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook
Avg 4.5
(4501 reviews)
Tuna Wrap
$12.99
white albacore tuna salad and muenster cheese
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
Georgie V
1139 Church Ln, Northbrook
No reviews yet
TUNA SALAD WRAP
$8.25
More about Georgie V
