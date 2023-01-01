Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Northbrook

Northbrook restaurants
Northbrook restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Max and Benny's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli

461 Waukegan Rd, Northbrook

Avg 4.5 (4501 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Wrap$12.99
white albacore tuna salad and muenster cheese
More about Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
Consumer pic

 

Georgie V

1139 Church Ln, Northbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA SALAD WRAP$8.25
More about Georgie V

