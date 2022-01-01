Go
North Center Brewing

North Center Brewing - brewery that also offers delicious eats!

410 N.Center St.

Popular Items

Classic Reuben$13.00
Classic reuben piled up with corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.
VIP Value Pack$32.00
Value alert! Get a 4 pack of our Birthday S.M.a.S.H. Ale and a "7 Years of Beers" shirt. Available in slate gray or military green, sizes S-3XL.
Chipotle Black Bean Burger$12.50
Chipotle black bean burger topped with wasabi, spinach, muenster cheese, and slaw. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.
4 pack Birthday S.M.a.S.H. Ale$15.00
6% ABV - Our Birthday S.M.a.S.H Ale is back for a 7th year! This single malt, single hop brew is made with Maris Otter malt and Michigan Aztec hops for a citrus pale ale that is very drinkable.
Build Your Own Burger$13.00
1/2lb angus prime burger cooked to order with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun. Swiss, American, Muenster, or pepperjack cheese available. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.
Shipwrecked IPA
7.3% ABV - Bold hop aroma on the nose with a crisp, bitter finish, this IPA uses Amarillo and Ekuanot hops to deliver a citrus nose and a bitter, dry finish.
7th Anniversary T-Shirt$20.00
Snag your "7 Years of Beers" shirt! Available in slate gray or military green, sizes S-3XL. Limited supply!
Northville Nice Grilled Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Smoked turkey sandwich with muenster, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, honey mustard, and mayo served on grilled ciabatta flatbread. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.
Drippin with Nuance Coffee Vanilla Porter
5.2% ABV - our coffee vanilla porter utilizes coffee from Hyperion in Ypsilanti ages on vanilla beans for a flavorful and smooth mouthfeel (contains lactose).
Location

410 N.Center St.

Northville MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
