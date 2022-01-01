Go
North Country Donuts

73 Lower Main Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Pistachio Donut$2.35
Dipped in pistachio frosting and topped with crushed pistachios.
Peach Raspberry Jelly Donut$2.85
Filled with housemade peach & raspberry jelly.
Birthday Buttercream Donut$2.85
Filled with old fashioned vanilla buttercream, tossed in powdered sugar, and finished with just a dab of confetti sprinkles.
Maple Glazed Donut$2.35
Classic maple glaze.
Chocolate Sprinkle Donut$2.35
Dipped toasted Callebaut chocolate frosting and topped with rainbow sprinkles.
Blueberry Honey Lemon Donut$2.35
A staff favorite-- blueberry cake donut with a light honey lemon glaze.
Apple Fritter$3.75
Traditional fritter-style donut with cinnamon and chunks of caramelized apples!
Cherry Frosted Donut$2.35
Dipped in cherry frosting.
Thai Tea Cream Donut$2.85
Filled with thai iced tea infused pastry cream, and tossed in vanilla sugar.
73 Lower Main Street

Morrisville VT

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
