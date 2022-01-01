Northeast Harbor restaurants you'll love

Northeast Harbor restaurants
Toast
  • Northeast Harbor

Northeast Harbor's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Northeast Harbor restaurants

123 Main Street image

 

123 Main Street

123 Main Street, Northeast Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cookies: Oatmeal Raisin$1.00
Jacquelin's oatmeal raisin baked in house daily
Cookies: Choc Chip$1.00
Jacquelin's all butter chocolate chip cookies, baked in house daily
Brownies GF$2.00
Rich, gooey and chocolatey, we bake them daily. bonus: they are gluten free!
More about 123 Main Street
Milk & Honey image

 

Milk & Honey

3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet and sour beet salad$6.00
with grapefruit, toasted spices, pecans
Buttermilk fried chicken$20.00
4-piece chicken: 1 thigh, 1 breast, 2 drumsticks, good all-natural birds. Served with honey.
Mashed potatoes$5.00
with miso gravy (vegetarian)
More about Milk & Honey
Copita image

 

Copita

102 Main Street, Northeast Harbor

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Caldoso$44.00
Fresh picked Maine lobster butter poached, served over Italian farro grains with a sauce made of San Marzano tomato, shell stock, saffron, white wine, spicy calabrian peppers, red bell peppers, topped with basil and parsley gremolata and crispy fried shallots.
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh picked lobster meat, warmed in brown butter, set in a brioche bun, topped with lemon herb aioli served with fried fingerling potatoes and kohlrabi slaw
Green Salad$13.00
New England sourced produce and house vinaigrette
More about Copita
The Nor'Easter Pound & Market image

SEAFOOD

The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, or served plain, on a brioche bun with lettuce, onion and pickles. Comes with your choice of fries. GLUTEN FREE W/ GLUTEN FREE BUN.
FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH$15.00
Crispy fried Gulf of Maine haddock, served on a toasted brioche bun with our homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with your choice of fries. GLUTEN FREE W/ GLUTEN FREE BUN
GRILLED 'BRATWURST'$13.00
Plant-based bratwurst on a pretzel bun with mustard and sauerkraut. Comes with your choice of french fries.
More about The Nor'Easter Pound & Market
Asticou Inn & Restaurant image

 

Asticou Inn & Restaurant

15 Peabody Drive, Northeast Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Asticou Inn & Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northeast Harbor

Cookies

Lobsters

Curry

More near Northeast Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
