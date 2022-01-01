Northeast Harbor restaurants you'll love
123 Main Street
123 Main Street, Northeast Harbor
|Popular items
|Cookies: Oatmeal Raisin
|$1.00
Jacquelin's oatmeal raisin baked in house daily
|Cookies: Choc Chip
|$1.00
Jacquelin's all butter chocolate chip cookies, baked in house daily
|Brownies GF
|$2.00
Rich, gooey and chocolatey, we bake them daily. bonus: they are gluten free!
Milk & Honey
3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor
|Popular items
|Sweet and sour beet salad
|$6.00
with grapefruit, toasted spices, pecans
|Buttermilk fried chicken
|$20.00
4-piece chicken: 1 thigh, 1 breast, 2 drumsticks, good all-natural birds. Served with honey.
|Mashed potatoes
|$5.00
with miso gravy (vegetarian)
Copita
102 Main Street, Northeast Harbor
|Popular items
|Lobster Caldoso
|$44.00
Fresh picked Maine lobster butter poached, served over Italian farro grains with a sauce made of San Marzano tomato, shell stock, saffron, white wine, spicy calabrian peppers, red bell peppers, topped with basil and parsley gremolata and crispy fried shallots.
|Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Fresh picked lobster meat, warmed in brown butter, set in a brioche bun, topped with lemon herb aioli served with fried fingerling potatoes and kohlrabi slaw
|Green Salad
|$13.00
New England sourced produce and house vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
The Nor'Easter Pound & Market
10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, or served plain, on a brioche bun with lettuce, onion and pickles. Comes with your choice of fries. GLUTEN FREE W/ GLUTEN FREE BUN.
|FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH
|$15.00
Crispy fried Gulf of Maine haddock, served on a toasted brioche bun with our homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with your choice of fries. GLUTEN FREE W/ GLUTEN FREE BUN
|GRILLED 'BRATWURST'
|$13.00
Plant-based bratwurst on a pretzel bun with mustard and sauerkraut. Comes with your choice of french fries.
Asticou Inn & Restaurant
15 Peabody Drive, Northeast Harbor