Chicken sandwiches in Northeast Harbor

Northeast Harbor restaurants
Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Milk & Honey image

 

Milk & Honey

3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dijon chicken salad sandwich$10.00
with string beans, red onion, lettuce on sourdough
More about Milk & Honey
c5527726-239f-4496-a95b-f883bcb77d93 image

SEAFOOD

The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, or served plain, on a brioche bun with lettuce, onion and pickles. Comes with your choice of fries. GLUTEN FREE W/ GLUTEN FREE BUN.
More about The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

