Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Northeast Harbor

Go
Northeast Harbor restaurants
Toast

Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Milk & Honey

3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Combination KFC Taco Bell$9.00
It's a fried chicken taco! schnitzel strips, slaw, citrus crema
More about Milk & Honey
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER TACOS$29.00
Order of two sauteed lobster tacos, with coleslaw, cilantro and lime on flour tortillas, served with your choice of fries.
GULF OF MAINE FISH TACOS$16.00
Order of two fish tacos made with crispy fried haddock, cilantro coleslaw, cajun mayo on flour tortillas. Served with a lime wedge and your choice of fries.
BROILED GULF OF MAINE FISH TACOS$16.00
More about The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast Harbor

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Cake

Map

More near Northeast Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (685 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1122 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (383 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston