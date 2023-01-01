Tacos in Northeast Harbor
Northeast Harbor restaurants that serve tacos
Milk & Honey
3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor
|The Combination KFC Taco Bell
|$9.00
It's a fried chicken taco! schnitzel strips, slaw, citrus crema
SEAFOOD
The Nor'Easter Pound & Market
10 Huntington Rd, Northeast Harbor
|LOBSTER TACOS
|$29.00
Order of two sauteed lobster tacos, with coleslaw, cilantro and lime on flour tortillas, served with your choice of fries.
|GULF OF MAINE FISH TACOS
|$16.00
Order of two fish tacos made with crispy fried haddock, cilantro coleslaw, cajun mayo on flour tortillas. Served with a lime wedge and your choice of fries.
|BROILED GULF OF MAINE FISH TACOS
|$16.00