Northeast Iowa Community College

Dine in or carry-out services featuring made-to-order breakfasts and lunch services featuring off-the-grill sandwiches, sides, fresh salads, and pizza.

1625 Hwy 150 S.

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$3.75
Char Grilled 1/3 pound ground beef patty with American cheese on a toasted bun
Cheese Curds$3.00
Our cheese curds are fresh and local (Homestead Dairy), lightly breaded then fried to a golden brown. Wisconsin whould be jealous!
Pop$1.75
Wide Variety... Self Serve at Check Out
Turkey Club$5.00
Oh My.. What a treat this Sandwich is! Chilled Oven Roasted Turkey, Choice of Cheese and bread on the First level, then the BLT on the Next level. After you Have Had this Triple Decker it Will be Hard to try Anything Else. (but we recommend you do)
Meat Lovers
All of our Pizzas Have Homemade Crust and Sauce with fresh cut Veggies and the Best meats! Meat lovers consist of; Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese
One Egg Special$2.75
Choice of One Egg, Meat and Toast.
Cobb Salad$6.00
Fresh Mixed Greens with Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Scallions and Choice of Dressing
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$3.75
Iowa's finest! Six oz of fresh, hand pounded and seasoned pork tenderloin. Your choice of lightly breaded and fried or char grilled on a toasted bun
Ranch$0.25
pop$1.75
Self Serve
Location

Calmar IA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
