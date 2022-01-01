Go
Northeast Iowa Community College

Dine-in and carry out services offering breakfast and made to order lunches featuring sandwiches, sides, salads, and pizza.

8342 NICC Drive

Popular Items

Build your own pizza
Build your own includes up to 5 toppings with the prices.
Marinara Sauce$0.25
add fries to meal$1.00
Can Soda$1.25
12 oz
Bosco's$3.50
two
Veggie Omelet$5.00
The veggie omelet comes with the following: peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato and black olives. If you choose to opt-out of any please select below.
Add fries to make a meal$1.00
Juices$2.00
Bottled Pop$2.00
20 oz
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$4.00
Grilled Chicken Breast on bun. Make it a meal with fries for $1.00.
8342 NICC Drive

Peosta IA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
