Northeast Iowa Community College
Dine-in and carry out services offering breakfast and made to order lunches featuring sandwiches, sides, salads, and pizza.
8342 NICC Drive
Popular Items
Location
8342 NICC Drive
Peosta IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Darkbird Taphouse
Come in and enjoy!
Town Clock Pizza
Family owned since 1970, serving the Tri-Sates the best pizza around!
Dubuque County Fairgrounds & Event Center
We bring people together and provide an atmosphere where family traditions are created and continued.
921 BAR
Come in and enjoy!