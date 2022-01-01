Go
Northeast Social

Our food, your home!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

359 13th Avenue NE • $$

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)

Popular Items

Market Steak$42.00
12oz Ribeye, red pepper risotto, dashi broth wilted spinach, soaked tofu puree with pink peppercorn and truffle
Beef Carpaccio$13.00
Cracked black pepper, lemon, olive oil, crostini
Braised Pork Sandwich$17.00
House smoked chopped brisket, provolone, giardiniera, marinara, fries
Braised Pork Shank$28.00
soft polenta, root vegetables, wine maker's stew
Spinach Frisee Salad$10.00
blood orange, grapefruit, poached egg, pancetta, lemon herb vinaigrette
Pappardelle Puttanesca$25.00
seared sea scallops, anchovy, kalamata olives, capers
Fries$5.00
With house aioli
Social Burger$16.00
half pound sirloin buger, preserved tomato, marmalade, garlic aioli, shoe string fries
French Baguette$4.00
With house whipped garlic butter
3 Crostini$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

359 13th Avenue NE

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
