Northern Barrell Brewing

We are a Family owned and run business! We love great beers and even better food. We hope you do too!!

--10 North Main Street Building 6

JALAPENO POPPER GRILLED CHEESE$13.99
A DELECTABLE COMBINATION OF CREAM CHEESE JALAPENOS, MELTY CHEDDAR & MONTERAY JACK CHEESE AND CRISPY BACON, IN BETWEEN SOURDOUGH BREAD
BARRELL PRETZEL$13.99
GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE BEER CHEESE AND CREOLE MUSTARD
FRIES$3.99
BACON JAM BURGER$15.99
HOUSE MADE BACON JAM ON TOP OF A THICK SLICE OF FRIED MOZZARELLA, WITH PEPPERY ARUGULA AND MAYO ON TOASTED BRIOCHE
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.99
ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN WITH JALAPENOS, HOUSE-MADE HONEY MUSTARD COLESLAW AND FRESH CRISP LETTUCE
NORTHERN HARVEST SALAD$10.99
A COLORFUL OFFERING OF DRIED CRANBERRIES, GLAZED WALNUTS, CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE AND CRISP APPLES. ALL TOSSED IN A CRANBERRY VINAGRETTE
BARRELL MAC AND CHEESE$8.99
Ooey Gooey And Cheesey, With A Crunchy Panko Topping
BARRELL MAC$12.99
MADE IN HOUSE, OUTRAGEOUSLY CHEESY AND CREAMY WITH A PARMESAN PANKO CRUST
BARRELL BURGER$12.99
ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN WITH MELTED CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND RED ONION
Voorheesville NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gracie's Kitchen

A cozy restaurant in Voorheesville serving breakfast all day; lunch from 11; and daily dinner specials. Don't miss our BBQ menu on Wednesdays and quick-order takeout lunches for your busy day.

Orchard Tavern West

Route 20 Cafe

Bellini's Slingerlands

The Bellini’s standard of Italian classics, pasta and pizza honored the original recipes of Anthony Marrello.
Since 2002, we have since expanded to the Latham area in 2014. With each location offering unique experiences within a classic yet modern setting.
We are always committed to providing the highest quality food and service in each of our current locations and as we expand to other regions.

