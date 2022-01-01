Northern Scout Kitchen

Go
Hi Folks,
We will be open again beginning Thursday, May 5th:) Online ordering will be available for preorders beginning Monday May 2nd.
See you soon!
Jess & Pat

3 Cape Road

Popular Items

Korean Steak Melt$14.00
Shaved marinated local ribeye, onion, bell pepper, garlic mayo, pickled fresnos, with cooper sharp on a toasted baguette + fries
House Burger$12.00
Our previously named #2 Burger: Caldwell Family Farms beef, Cooper sharp cheese, house pickle, shredded lettuce special sauce + fries
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Cider glaze, pancetta and fried leeks
Side Fries$3.00
Twice fried, Belgian-style
LUNCH$6.25
Roasted Cauliflower$7.00
Zaatar spice, toasted pepita, honey and shaved romano cheese
Salt and Vinegar Fries$4.00
Twice fried Belgian-style with salt and vinegar
Fried Chicken Bao Buns$11.00
Local chicken, roasted garlic mayo, maple drizzle and fried scallion
GINGER BEER$1.65
BLUE NORUMBEGA$2.85
Location

3 Cape Road

Raymond ME

