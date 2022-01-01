Northfield restaurants you'll love
Must-try Northfield restaurants
More about The Ole Store Restaurant
The Ole Store Restaurant
1011 St Olaf Ave, Northfield
|Popular items
|Pork Schnitzel Sandwich
|$16.00
Shaved fennel slaw, preserved lemon and caper aioli. Served with french fries or greens.
|Ole Burger
|$14.00
1/3 lb patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
|Sven Burger
|$16.00
Double patty smash burger, onion, gouda, havarti, b&b pickles, Ole sauce.
More about The Contented Cow Pub
The Contented Cow Pub
302B Division St, Northfield
More about Fairfield Inn - Northfield
Fairfield Inn - Northfield
114 2nd Street West, Northfield