Cake in Northfield

Northfield restaurants
Northfield restaurants that serve cake

Hot Bagels & More - Northfield

639 Tilton Rd, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crumb Cake$4.99
More about Hot Bagels & More - Northfield
Greens and Grains Northfield

331 Tilton Road, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Tiramisu / GF + Raw$4.75
Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods!
Tiramisu - Dates, water, CASHEW NUTS, coconut milk, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, ALMONDS, buckwheat, agave syrup, cocoa powder, coffee, Madagascar vanilla, salt.
Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Lime Mango / GF + RAW$4.75
Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods!
Lime Mango - Dates, CASHEW NUTS, ALMONDS, coconut milk, agave syrup, mango, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, lime, lemon, cornflower petals.
Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie$4.00
MORE THAN A BROWNIE!
Greyston Bakery creates scrumptious brownies and blondies. But there's more. We hire bakers with our innovative Open Hiring® policy that provides meaningful employment to those who have experienced barriers to employment. With every purchase - you are truly changing lives for the better. That's how they're more than a brownie!
More about Greens and Grains Northfield
Nonna's Grill

2327 NEW RD, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DULCE DE LECHE CAKE$6.00
More about Nonna's Grill

