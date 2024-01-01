Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Northfield

Go
Northfield restaurants
Toast

Northfield restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Greens and Grains Northfield

331 Tilton Road, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
G+G Italian Hoagie$15.50
We are elevating a fan favorite, our G+G Italian Hoagie! On special now, we are now featuring this 12 inch classic with Prime Roots deli meats! Prime Roots uses a proprietary recipe made with Koji, which is a Japanese superfood used in miso and sake, and it's loaded with probiotics and fiber. Our hoagie features Prime Roots deli slices, vegan smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, salt/pepper, oil + vinegar, with an optional cherry pepper spread on the side!
More about Greens and Grains Northfield
Consumer pic

 

Nonna's Grill

2327 NEW RD, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ITALIAN SUB$11.00
More about Nonna's Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Northfield

Tiramisu

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cheese Fries

Chicken Wraps

Pesto Paninis

Caesar Salad

Paninis

Map

More near Northfield to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Absecon

No reviews yet

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (746 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1330 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (723 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston