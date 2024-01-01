Italian subs in Northfield

We are elevating a fan favorite, our G+G Italian Hoagie! On special now, we are now featuring this 12 inch classic with Prime Roots deli meats! Prime Roots uses a proprietary recipe made with Koji, which is a Japanese superfood used in miso and sake, and it's loaded with probiotics and fiber. Our hoagie features Prime Roots deli slices, vegan smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, salt/pepper, oil + vinegar, with an optional cherry pepper spread on the side!

