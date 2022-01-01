Northfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Northfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Northfield

Northfield's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Northfield restaurants

Compadres Grill image

 

Compadres Grill

10333 Northfield Rd. Unit 66A, Northfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GRANDE MARGARITAS$10.23
Compadres Bowl$15.99
Taco ( Hard)$3.59
More about Compadres Grill
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

480 W Aurora Rd, Northfield

Avg 4.1 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$4.99
Potato Skins w/Bacon$8.49
Gyro Philly$10.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Best Gyros image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

10468 Northfield Road, Northfield

Avg 4.4 (2235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Waffle Fries$3.49
Crispy waffle fries
6 Tenders$13.49
Six of our awesome chicken tenders and your favorite dipping sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
Mushrooms battered and fried to perfection
More about Best Gyros
WingWay image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

WingWay

10430 Northfield Rd, Northfield

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$7.49
Cheese, Bacon, & Sour Cream
20 Wings$21.99
Fresh Fries$3.99
More about WingWay
T'Cakes Cupcakes and Cookies image

 

T'Cakes Cupcakes and Cookies

9293 Olde Eight Road, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about T'Cakes Cupcakes and Cookies
Main pic

 

Everett Trail Kitchen

656 Rolling Brooke Way, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Everett Trail Kitchen
Map

More near Northfield to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston