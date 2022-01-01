Cheese fries in Northfield
Northfield restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
480 W Aurora Rd, Northfield
|Kids Grill Cheese w/ fries
|$4.99
More about Best Gyros - Northfield
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros - Northfield
10468 Northfield Road, Northfield
|Cheese Fries
|$5.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese
|Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese
|Bacon & Cheese Fries
|$5.99
Fresh cut fries covered in bacon and melted cheese