Cheese fries in Northfield

Northfield restaurants
Northfield restaurants that serve cheese fries

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills

480 W Aurora Rd, Northfield

Avg 4.1 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grill Cheese w/ fries$4.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
Best Gyros image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros - Northfield

10468 Northfield Road, Northfield

Avg 4.4 (2235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$5.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese
Cheese Fries$4.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese
Bacon & Cheese Fries$5.99
Fresh cut fries covered in bacon and melted cheese
More about Best Gyros - Northfield

