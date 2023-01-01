Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Northfield

Northfield restaurants
Northfield restaurants that serve greek salad

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills

480 W Aurora Rd, Northfield

Avg 4.1 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
Best Gyros image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros - Northfield

10468 Northfield Road, Northfield

Avg 4.4 (2235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad w/Chicken & Feta$14.49
Grilled chicken on top of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese.
Greek Salad w/Chicken & Feta$12.49
Grilled chicken on top of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese.
Reg (Sm) Greek Salad$6.49
A Greek staple! Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese topped with an olive oil and oregano dressing.
More about Best Gyros - Northfield

Map

Map

