Pierogies in Northfield
Northfield restaurants that serve pierogies
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
480 W Aurora Rd, Northfield
|Pierogies
|$6.99
More about Best Gyros - Northfield
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros - Northfield
10468 Northfield Road, Northfield
|5 Pierogies with Grilled Onions
|$6.99
Six tasty cheese/potato pierogis served with grilled onions
|5 Pierogies with Grilled Onions
|$7.99
Six tasty cheese/potato pierogis served with grilled onions