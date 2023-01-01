Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Northfield

Northfield restaurants
Northfield restaurants that serve pierogies

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills

480 W Aurora Rd, Northfield

Avg 4.1 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogies$6.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
Best Gyros image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros - Northfield

10468 Northfield Road, Northfield

Avg 4.4 (2235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
5 Pierogies with Grilled Onions$6.99
Six tasty cheese/potato pierogis served with grilled onions
5 Pierogies with Grilled Onions$7.99
Six tasty cheese/potato pierogis served with grilled onions
More about Best Gyros - Northfield

