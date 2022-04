North Park Beer Co.

Good people of San Diego, prepare yourself for a far out experience brought to you in collaboration with our trippy buds from Florida at Tripping Animals. It all started as in great idea does after a few barrel aged beers, cheeseburgers and laughs, so without further ado we present to you "Art is Trippy" DDH Hazy DIPA with Citra Incognito, Citra, Citra Cryo and Motueka. We tripped out when the first sip paraded on our taste buds with tangy lime, drippy mango, fresh squeezed OJ and tropical pineapple tasting notes! Add in a hella thicc body, a delicately soft mouthfeel, and the backbone of bull and you've got yourself a hazy brew that is going to send your senses on a long, strange trip!

4 pack of 16 oz cans

8.5% ABV

Price includes Sales Tax & CRV.