Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Northport

Go
Northport restaurants
Toast

Northport restaurants that serve spaghetti

Consumer pic

 

Broadway Pizzeria-Highway 43

4550 Station Circle, NORTHPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti$9.99
More about Broadway Pizzeria-Highway 43
Consumer pic

 

The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard

450 McFarland Boulevard, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti$8.99
More about The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Northport

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

Banana Pudding

Fried Pickles

Pies

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Cake

Map

More near Northport to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1575 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (594 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston