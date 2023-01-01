Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Northport
/
Northport
/
Spaghetti
Northport restaurants that serve spaghetti
Broadway Pizzeria-Highway 43
4550 Station Circle, NORTHPORT
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$9.99
More about Broadway Pizzeria-Highway 43
The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
450 McFarland Boulevard, Northport
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$8.99
More about The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
Browse other tasty dishes in Northport
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Salad
Banana Pudding
Fried Pickles
Pies
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Cake
More near Northport to explore
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Prattville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Columbus
No reviews yet
Jasper
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Columbus
No reviews yet
Starkville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1575 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(594 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston