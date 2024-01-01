Tacos in Northport
Northport restaurants that serve tacos
More about Billy's - Northport Location
Billy's - Northport Location
430 Main Ave, Northport
|Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
Blackened, fried, or grilled Mahi served with avocado, jalapeño slaw, sour cream & jalapeño slices accompanied by a side of tortilla chips &salsa*
More about Jalapeños Mexican Grill - Northport
Jalapeños Mexican Grill - Northport
4700 Rose Boulevard, Northport
|#4 THREE TACOS DINNER
|$8.00
Tacos served with lettuce & cheese on a hard or soft shell
|SP 7. TACO SALAD
|$8.50
Chicken or beef with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, served in a taco shell