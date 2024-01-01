Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Northport

Go
Northport restaurants
Toast

Northport restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's - Northport Location

430 Main Ave, Northport

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Tacos$17.00
Blackened, fried, or grilled Mahi served with avocado, jalapeño slaw, sour cream & jalapeño slices accompanied by a side of tortilla chips &salsa*
More about Billy's - Northport Location
Consumer pic

 

Jalapeños Mexican Grill - Northport

4700 Rose Boulevard, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#4 THREE TACOS DINNER$8.00
Tacos served with lettuce & cheese on a hard or soft shell
SP 7. TACO SALAD$8.50
Chicken or beef with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, served in a taco shell
More about Jalapeños Mexican Grill - Northport

Browse other tasty dishes in Northport

Chicken Tenders

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cake

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Pork Chops

Quesadillas

Map

More near Northport to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (737 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1863 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (887 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (717 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston