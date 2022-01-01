Northport restaurants you'll love

Northport restaurants
Toast
  • Northport

Northport's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Northport restaurants

The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery

110 East Nagonaba st, Northport

Avg 4.7 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Bacon, ham or sausage, scrambled eggs, with white cheddar on a fresh biscuit served with fresh farm greens
Double Quarter Pounder$12.00
Two all beef patties, Trib sauce, American cheese, shrettuce, pickles & onions on a house made sesame seed bun
Pork Hash$15.00
Crispy potatoes, chorizo, baby kale, onion, cotija cheese, 2 fried eggs & house made foccocia toast
More about The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery
Northport Pub & Grille image

 

Northport Pub & Grille

116 S Waukazoo St, NORTHPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NPG FRIES$9.00
Battered fries, generously seasoned
PIZZA$12.00
Organic whole wheat NPG crust, 8 inch square pizza, your choice of toppings, NPG'S 3 cheese blend & plum tomato sauce "on top".
GREEN SALAD$8.00
Citrus & herb crusted bluegill, NPG tallow fries, seasonal vegetables & tartar sauce.
More about Northport Pub & Grille
Restaurant banner

 

The Union

110 East Nagonaba st, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New Year's Eve Dinner$80.00
Details
Arrival - 6 pm
Assorted apps / mingling - 6 pm-7 pm
Dinner service - 7 pm-9 pm
Menu
Winter citrus chicory salad
Radicchio, endive, fennel, winter citrus
Butternut Squash Ricotta Gnocchi
Local squash & ricotta gnocchi, mushrooms, sage, pecorino
Osso Buco
Local beef, celery root puree, toasted chestnuts, gremolata
Chocolate budino
Candied hazelnuts, Maldon Salt
More about The Union
