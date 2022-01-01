Northport restaurants you'll love

Northport restaurants
Toast
  • Northport

Northport's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Northport restaurants

Sweet Mama's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Sweet Mama's Restaurant

9 alsace Pl, Northport

Avg 4.4 (1912 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fixins Breakfast$16.49
Two eggs any style, ham, grits, biscuits, Sweet Mama's sawmill sausage gravy and homefries
Classic French Toast$10.99
Thick sliced French toast
West Coast Tuna Melt$14.99
Tuna salad, white cheddar, tomato and
avocado on multigrain bread
grilled panini style
More about Sweet Mama's Restaurant
The Whales Tale image

 

The Whales Tale

81 west fort salonga rd, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
American Burger$16.00
Street Fries$10.00
Maui Chicken$6.00
More about The Whales Tale
Intermezzo image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Intermezzo

10 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PASTA FAGIOLI$7.95
ditalini pasta, white cannellini beans, olive oil, onions, simmered
to perfection
GREEK SALAD
romaine, vegetables, olives, feta, house dressing
FRIED CALAMARI$15.50
crispy calamari with marinara sauce
More about Intermezzo
Skippers image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Skippers

34 Main Street, Northport

Avg 4.1 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$21.00
Freshly Ground All American Burger
8 Oz. Bacon - American Cheese - Lettuce - Tomato - Pickle
Crepes Du Jour$13.00
Chef's Choice of the Day
App Lobster Bisque$12.00
Rich, Creamy Soup + a Touch of Sherry
One Pint
More about Skippers
Harbor Head Brewing Company image

 

Harbor Head Brewing Company

81 West Fort Salonga Rd, Northport

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Harbor Head Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Feed and Grain

73 Main Street, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Feed and Grain
Restaurant banner

 

Batata Cafe

847 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Batata Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Arlo Kitchen and Grill

1036 fort salonga road, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arlo Kitchen and Grill
