Northport seafood restaurants you'll love

Northport restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Northport

The Whales Tale

81 west fort salonga rd, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Fries$9.35
American Burger$16.50
Maui Chicken$6.55
More about The Whales Tale
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Skippers

34 Main Street, Northport

Avg 4.1 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$21.00
Freshly Ground All American Burger
8 Oz. Bacon - American Cheese - Lettuce - Tomato - Pickle
French Onion$11.00
Caramelized Onions + Madeira + Blistered Swiss Cheese + Seasoned Crouton
One Pint ; Cheese Floated To Go
Crepes Suzette$12.00
Chef's Choice of the Day
More about Skippers
Feed and Grain

73 Main Street, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings$14.00
Jumbo Wings Served With Mild, Medium, Hot or Teriyaki Sauce.
Potato Skins$13.00
Classic Potato Skins Stuffed With Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream, Scallions.
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Whole Milk Mozzarella Breaded And Fried Crispy, Served With Vodka Sauce.
More about Feed and Grain

