Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken marsala in
Northport
/
Northport
/
Chicken Marsala
Northport restaurants that serve chicken marsala
PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road
395 Fort Salonga Road, Northport
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala Slice
$5.74
More about PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Intermezzo
10 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport
Avg 4.8
(192 reviews)
CHICKEN MARSALA
$24.95
More about Intermezzo
Browse other tasty dishes in Northport
Sausage Rolls
Grandma Pizza
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Tomato Soup
Lobsters
Eggplant Parm
Nachos
More near Northport to explore
Huntington
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Huntington Station
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston