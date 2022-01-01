Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Northport

Go
Northport restaurants
Toast

Northport restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Consumer pic

 

PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road

395 Fort Salonga Road, Northport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala Slice$5.74
More about PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road
Intermezzo image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Intermezzo

10 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN MARSALA$24.95
More about Intermezzo

Browse other tasty dishes in Northport

Sausage Rolls

Grandma Pizza

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Tomato Soup

Lobsters

Eggplant Parm

Nachos

Map

More near Northport to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston