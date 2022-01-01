Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rolls in
Northport
/
Northport
/
Chicken Rolls
Northport restaurants that serve chicken rolls
PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road
395 Fort Salonga Road, Northport
No reviews yet
Chicken Roll
$9.26
With Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
More about PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Intermezzo
10 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport
Avg 4.8
(192 reviews)
Chicken Roll
$11.95
More about Intermezzo
