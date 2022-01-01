Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Northport

Northport restaurants
Northport restaurants that serve chicken rolls

PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road

395 Fort Salonga Road, Northport

Takeout
Chicken Roll$9.26
With Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
More about PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Intermezzo

10 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Roll$11.95
More about Intermezzo

