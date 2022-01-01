Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Northport

Go
Northport restaurants
Toast

Northport restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

The Whales Tale

81 west fort salonga rd, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thurs Mussels$7.20
Mussels$14.45
More about The Whales Tale
Main pic

 

Feed and Grain

73 Main Street, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mussels$16.00
Mussels Sauteed In White Wine Garlic Sauce.
More about Feed and Grain

Browse other tasty dishes in Northport

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Waffles

Map

More near Northport to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston