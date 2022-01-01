Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Northport
/
Northport
/
Mussels
Northport restaurants that serve mussels
The Whales Tale
81 west fort salonga rd, Northport
No reviews yet
Thurs Mussels
$7.20
Mussels
$14.45
More about The Whales Tale
Feed and Grain
73 Main Street, Northport
No reviews yet
Mussels
$16.00
Mussels Sauteed In White Wine Garlic Sauce.
More about Feed and Grain
