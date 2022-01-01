Go
Northport Pub & Grille

NPG is Northport's hub for gathering, eating, games and general merriment. We provide an all seasons casual family friendly atmosphere with thoughtfully sourced food and beverages. Our menus will reflect the seasons, our hard working farm community and the talented folks that live and work here in Leelanau

116 S Waukazoo St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HARVEST PASTA$17.00
Seasonal vegetables, sprouted lentils, mushrooms, Guernsey cream, Stilton bleu cheese & orecchiette pasta.
PIZZA$13.00
Organic whole wheat NPG crust, 8 inch square pizza, your choice of toppings, NPG'S 3 cheese blend & plum tomato sauce "on top".
CHICKEN BACON WRAP$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, feta cheese, bacon, greens, pepper rings, crispy onions, tomato & honey mustard in El Milagro flour tortilla.
SPICY CHICKEN SAMMY$14.00
Chili dusted chicken breast, tomato, greens, garlic mayo, jalapeno & Swiss cheese. Served with NPG tallow fries.
CHILI CHEESE DOG$6.00
Dearborn all beef frank, chili & beer cheese sauce. Served with NPG tallow fries.
NPG FRIES$9.00
Twice fried beef tallow fries, generously seasoned
NPG BURGER$15.00
Grass-fed beef, garlic aioli, mustard, lettuce, pickles & onion.
CHEESE CURDS$11.00
Fried white cheddar cheese curds & ranch.
PRETZEL BITES$8.00
Hot salted pretzel with beer cheese or honey mustard.
WINGS$16.00
Crispy fried wings covered in your choice of rotisserie dry rub, buffalo, peach habañero, ginger soy or too hot for most. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Location

116 S Waukazoo St

NORTHPORT MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
